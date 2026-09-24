Pregnant Mysuru tourist couple allegedly assaulted by hotel staff in Puri over food dispute

PURI: A tourist couple from Mysuru in Karnataka was allegedly assaulted by employees of a hotel in Puri on Wednesday night. The woman, who is seven months pregnant, claimed she suffered severe pain after being pushed against a table during the altercation.

The couple, Bharat Chandra and his wife Susmita, were rescued by police after hotel staff allegedly pulled down the shutter of the eatery, trapping them inside. They were later taken to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

According to reports, a group of 13 tourists from Mysuru had travelled to Puri. On Wednesday evening, Bharat and Susmita went to The Taste of Bengal for dinner. The couple allegedly found a strand of human hair in their food and asked the restaurant staff to replace the dish. The restaurant operator reportedly asked them to pay for a fresh dish, following which an argument broke out between the couple and the restaurant owner.

Susmita alleged that the hotel staff subsequently pulled down the shutter and assaulted the couple. She claimed she was pushed during the altercation and fell against a dining table, causing considerable pain in her abdomen.

After being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the couple. They were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, hotel employees lodged a complaint against the couple at Sea Beach police station, alleging that they had been assaulted. At that point, the couple had not yet filed a complaint. Police subsequently registered a criminal case against the tourists and detained them.

The couple later filed a counter-complaint and brought the matter to the notice of the SP.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said the incident appeared to have resulted from a lack of communication, with a language barrier contributing to the altercation.

“The behaviour of both parties was not gentle,” the SP said.

Police said an investigation was underway.