Seafood exports fell by 14% amid West Asia crisis: Minister Gokulananda Mallik

BHUBANESWAR: The state government informed the Assembly on Wednesday that seafood exports from Odisha to the Middle East declined by 14.57 per cent in value amid the conflict and disruptions in the region, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 23.40 crore in export earnings.

Replying to a question by former minister and BJD MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Gokulananda Mallik said the figures were based on data obtained from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

The decline was recorded despite a sharp increase in Odisha’s overall seafood exports during the year. The value of marine product exports from the state rose 16.36 per cent year-on-year, translating into an increase of Rs 763.94 crore. The state exported 1,00,864 tonne of fish, shrimp and other marine products valued at Rs 5,431.95 crore in 2025-26, according to the data furnished to the Assembly.

The minister said Middle East-bound shipments declined in volume during April-August this year. Odisha’s seafood exports to the region fell 17.88 per cent to 2,807 tonne from 3,418 tonne in the corresponding period of 2025, while export value dropped 14.57 per cent to Rs 137.17 crore from Rs 160.57 crore.