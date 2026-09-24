Woman allegedly gangraped in Sambalpur; three arrested

SAMBALPUR: Three persons were arrested after a young woman allegedly became the victim of gang rape in the Charmal police station area of Sambalpur district, police said on Thursday.

According to Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra, a case was registered at Charmal police station under Case following the woman's complaint on Thursday. The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday. Police took prompt action and arrested three persons in connection with the alleged offence.

The victim's medical examination has been conducted and her statement has been recorded as part of the investigation. A scientific officer also visited the alleged crime scene and examined the spot for evidence.

The three accused, who are residents of the Redhakhol police station area, will undergo medical examination on Friday and are scheduled to be forwarded to court thereafter, the Additional SP said.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway. As the investigation is still in progress, the identities of the arrested persons have not been disclosed.