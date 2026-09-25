Boats deployed in Berhampur to rescue stranded residents

BERHAMPUR: Boats were deployed in Berhampur on Thursday to evacuate stranded residents as continuous heavy rain inundated several low-lying areas, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill.

Sources said several residents of Shyam Nagar under Ward 42 were unable to step out of their houses as the area has been completely submerged in rainwater. Following requests for assistance, fire services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel reached the area by boat and rescued more than 10 people to safer locations.

A similar rescue operation was launched at Markandeshwar Vihar in Ward 39 after the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) control room received information that more than seven families including a pregnant woman were stranded there. Acting on the instructions of BeMC authorities, an ODRAF team reached the locality with a motor boat.

Initially, the personnel had to wade through knee-deep water while carrying the boat. As the water level increased to waist height, they proceeded towards the pregnant woman’s house by boat. A health team subsequently arrived and conducted a health check-up of the woman.

Residents said they were virtually confined to their homes for the past two days because of incessant rain. They also pointed out that despite living in the locality for years, there is no proper drainage system in the area.

Residents urged the BeMC authorities to construct adequate drainage network and take permanent measures to prevent recurring waterlogging during heavy rainfall.