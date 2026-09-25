International flight operations from BPIA nil, domestic dips

BHUBANESWAR: International flight operations from Bhubaneswar airport are currently completely suspended, while the number of domestic destinations has also declined, according to information furnished by Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the Assembly.

Overall flight connectivity from Bhubaneswar has declined from 33 destinations, domestic and international, in 2025 to 19 this year.

Replying to a question from BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Jena said three international flights were operating from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), but all of them were suspended in July. In previous years, the airport offered direct flight services to Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok.

Apart from low demand, the minister said factors such as airline profitability, operational issues and seasonal considerations had affected international services. “Efforts are being made to resume direct international flights from BPIA. IndiGo will resume direct flight operations between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok from October 1 this year,” he said.

According to the information furnished by the minister, there were no international destinations from Bhubaneswar in 2022. The number rose to three in 2023 and four each in 2024 and 2025. At present, the number stands at zero. Similarly, the number of domestic destinations connected to the airport stood at 17 in 2022 and increased to 19 in 2023 and 20 in 2024. It peaked at 29 in 2025 before slipping to 19 in 2026.

Jena said the state government was attempting to reverse the declining trend by offering incentives to airlines, including support under the new destination policy (NDP) and viability gap funding (VGF).