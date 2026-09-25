Odisha, ADB plan integrated urban mobility framework to boost BKPPER connectivity

BHUBANESWAR: 4The state government is working with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to prepare an integrated and sustainable urban mobility framework for the Bhubaneswar-Kataka-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BKPPER) with focus on regional connectivity, public bus services and institutional reforms.

The Housing and Urban Development department in collaboration with ADB held a workshop here on Thursday to discuss the preparation of a sustainable urban mobility transition plan for the state. The exercise is aimed at developing a comprehensive regional mobility plan for BKPPER, a roadmap for transforming bus services and a draft Odisha Transit-Oriented Development Policy.

ADB officials presented the key findings and recommendations of the inception report, with officials from multiple state departments and agencies discussing the proposed mobility framework.

Additional chief secretary H&UD Usha Padhee said the exercise should not remain confined to preparation of a policy document but result in an implementable framework involving all stakeholders. She said transport connectivity has a direct bearing on access to essential services, economic opportunities, productivity and quality of life.

ADB transport sector office director Kanzo Nakai said transport systems have a significant bearing on urban productivity and economic development. Citing an ADB study of six major metropolitan cities, he said commuters in some cities spend up to four hours a day travelling which affect their productivity. Nakai said Odisha’s current stage of urbanisation provides an opportunity to avoid the car-centric growth patterns and infrastructure constraints seen in older metropolitan centres by planning integrated and sustainable mobility systems from the outset.

The proposed framework is aligned with Odisha Vision 2036 and Vision 2047. Officials from the Transport, Works, Housing and Urban Development departments, OSRTC, CRUT, IDCO, BDA, CDA, state police and the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur participated in the workshop.