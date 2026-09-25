Odisha-AP road link cut off as bridges go under water

MALKANGIRI : Incessant rain triggered by the deep depression threw normal life out of gear in Malkangiri district on Thursday with several low-lying bridges going under water, snapping road communication between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on National Highway-326.

According to reports, rainwater was flowing three to four feet above the bridges at Potteru, Kangrukonda, MV-96 and MV-90 on NH-326, forcing authorities to suspend vehicular movement on the crucial Malkangiri-Kalimela-Motu stretch.

The Kanyashram bridge on Kalimela-Podia road was also submerged, cutting off traffic on the route. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of the submerged bridges as communication from Malkangiri towards Kalimela, Motu and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh remained disrupted till reports last came in.

Official sources said Malkangiri, Kalimela, Motu, Mathili, Chitrakonda and Khairput blocks were the worst affected as continuous downpour created flood-like conditions in several low-lying areas. The administration evacuated 1,154 people from low-lying areas and shifted them to eight shelter homes.

Similarly, 139 expectant mothers were shifted to safer places, including 90 to Maa Gruhas and 49 to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH). At least 458 inmates of hostels attached to residential schools under the ST and SC Development department were also relocated to safer places.

A landslide was reported on the Balimela-Chitrakonda road between Tunnel Camp and Valve House, adding to the disruption caused by the heavy rain. Several uprooted trees disrupted vehicular movement on Puplapadar-Bayapada road under Korukonda block.

In Swabhiman Anchal, a bridge on Nuatekpadar-Puruna Tekpadar road was washed away by floodwater, cutting off several villages under Ralegada panchayat. Communication between Chitrakonda and Kamalapadar was also disrupted after water rose in Kamalapadar nullah. The administration temporarily suspended traffic on Balimela-Chitrakonda road and stopped boat services through Arangi ghat on Sileru river.