Odisha Assembly proceedings disrupted for third day

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly proceedings were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with the Opposition BJD and Congress members shouting slogans in the well of the House demanding withdrawal of MMDR Amendment Act, 2026 and resignation of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond over school textbook fiasco.

As soon as the Zero Hour started, the BJD and Congress members, holding placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the well of the House. While the BJD targeted the government over the school textbook error issue, Congress members demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issue a statement stating MMDR Act will not be implemented in the state.

The Opposition members did not relent even after repeated appeals from deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi following which he adjourned the House till 4 pm. As noisy scenes continued during the afternoon session, Bhoi adjourned the House till Friday.

After the House was adjourned, Congress members sat on a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises as a mark of protest.