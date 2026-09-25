Odisha: Three arrested for stealing gold bangle from woman by posing as sadhus

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing a gold bangle from a woman by masquerading as sadhus near a petrol pump in Chhend Colony.

The accused are Karambir Nath (30) and Gorakh Nath (45), both from Delhi, and Rajan Nath (25) of Sonipat in Haryana. Police said their identities were being verified.

Zone I DSP MR Pradhan said the miscreants dressed as sadhus accosted the woman at an isolated place near the Chhend petrol pump around 11.15 am on Wednesday and demanded money. When she refused, they reportedly detained her and told her that she would be cursed. They then reportedly snatched a gold bangle from the woman, said Pradhan.

The victim raised an alarm following which passersby rushed to the spot and detained the three men. On being informed, police reached the spot and took the three accused into custody.

IIC of Sector 7 police station RN Patra said the victim woman’s gold bangle, and `1,450 cash were recovered from the accused’s possession. Earlier, the trio had allegedly looted around `1,700 from a youth at Basanti Colony using the same trick. They were also reportedly involved in a case registered at Bondamunda police station in November 2025 for cheating and dishonestly taking away property. The three were booked under sections 308(5) and 3(5) of the BNS and produced in court.