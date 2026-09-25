Odisha: Three of a family arrested for gang-rape

SAMBALPUR: Rairakhol police on Wednesday arrested three members of a family for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman in Charmal area.

Refusing to reveal the identity of the three accused, police said they are residents of Jamunali in Charmal and belong to a single family.

The survivor, a resident of a village in Rairakhol, had come to Charmal on Tuesday evening for some work when she was allegedly raped by the trio. She subsequently lodged a complaint with police based on which a case was registered. After investigation, police arrested the three accused on Wednesday night.

The survivor underwent medical examination at Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital on Wednesday, and her condition is stated to be stable. Her statement was also recorded as part of the investigation. Police said the accused would also undergo medical examination. A test identification (TI) parade of the accused will also be conducted.

Additional SP Ajay Mishra said the accused will be produced in court after completion of necessary formalities. Further details about the accused would be disclosed after their identification and as the investigation progresses, he added.