Odisha's mining revenue crosses Rs 3L crore in 10 years

BHUBANESWAR: The state has collected more than Rs 3.05 lakh crore from the mining sector, including DMF, over the 10-year period from 2016-17 to 2025-26, with annual collections rising sharply in the recent years.
This was informed by Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a question from BJD MLA Dhruva Charan Sahu. As per the data placed by the minister, the state government collected Rs 2.70 lakh crore as mining revenue, excluding DMF, during the period while royalty collections alone stood at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.
He said the mining revenue, excluding DMF, increased from Rs 5,134.90 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 46,710.57 crore in 2025-26. Including DMF, the collection rose from Rs 7,328.53 crore to Rs 51,127.10 crore during the same period. The state collected Rs 49,859.12 crore in mining revenue in 2021-22, the highest annual collection during the 10-year period.
Jena said the total revenue collection in the current financial year (2026-27) till September 15 was Rs 21,586.19 crore and taking the DMF collection of Rs 2,183.22 crore, the total revenue comes to Rs 23,769.41 crore.
In a separate reply to former minister and BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, he said Odisha had no mining royalty dues recoverable from the Centre, as royalty is collected by the state government directly from mining leaseholders.
The minister said the state had raised Rs 20,417.64 crore in penalties against iron ore and manganese miners for violation of statutory provision following the Supreme Court’s August 2, 2017 judgement.
The demands included Rs 18,169.14 crore for environmental and forest clearance violations, Rs 357.67 crore relating to undisposed stock and Rs 1,890.83 crore for violations of mining plans and consent to operate. Of the total penalties, Rs 17,701.23 crore has been recovered, including interest, leaving Rs 2,695.26 crore pending. After BJP government coming to power, Rs 46.89 crore has been recovered from the outstanding dues.
The minister said recovery proceedings against defaulting leaseholders are pending before certificate officers under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act.