Odisha's mining revenue crosses Rs 3L crore in 10 years

BHUBANESWAR: The state has collected more than Rs 3.05 lakh crore from the mining sector, including DMF, over the 10-year period from 2016-17 to 2025-26, with annual collections rising sharply in the recent years.

This was informed by Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a question from BJD MLA Dhruva Charan Sahu. As per the data placed by the minister, the state government collected Rs 2.70 lakh crore as mining revenue, excluding DMF, during the period while royalty collections alone stood at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

He said the mining revenue, excluding DMF, increased from Rs 5,134.90 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 46,710.57 crore in 2025-26. Including DMF, the collection rose from Rs 7,328.53 crore to Rs 51,127.10 crore during the same period. The state collected Rs 49,859.12 crore in mining revenue in 2021-22, the highest annual collection during the 10-year period.

Jena said the total revenue collection in the current financial year (2026-27) till September 15 was Rs 21,586.19 crore and taking the DMF collection of Rs 2,183.22 crore, the total revenue comes to Rs 23,769.41 crore.