Panic in Odisha's coastal villages as seawater enters farmland

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped several coastal villages in Erasama block here after a 50-foot-wide breach developed in a temporary sand embankment at Ramatara, allowing seawater to enter paddy fields and nearby habitations amid heavy rainfall.

Locals said the temporary sand embankment at Ramatara village was weakened by tidal action and heavy sea turbulence over the past few days. Though the administration had strengthened the vulnerable stretch with sandbags, tidal waves washed away the temporary protection on Wednesday, allowing seawater to enter Siali, Ramatara, Kalabedi and other villages under Padampur panchayat.

Farmers said saline water entered prawn gheris developed with freshwater, paddy fields and other agricultural areas. With the full moon approaching, villagers apprehend that higher tidal waves could aggravate the situation.

According to locals, a 100-foot-wide breach had occurred at Ramatara last year due to rough sea conditions. The Irrigation department subsequently plugged the breach by placing sandbags along the vulnerable stretch. Another breach, measuring around 50 feet, had also occurred near Noliashai under Gadaharishpur panchayat.

Padampur sarpanch Prativarani Patra said the breach at the same location had damaged the temporary sand embankment, allowing seawater to enter nearby villages and damage prawn gheris and standing paddy crops.

The sarpanch claimed that despite repeated demands, no permanent saline embankment has been constructed along the vulnerable coastal stretch using stone packing. The recurring breaches have left coastal villagers living in fear, particularly during periods of depression, heavy rain and turbulent sea conditions, she added.

Erasama tehsildar Snigdha Behera said sandbags had been placed at the location of the breach at Ramatara as a precautionary measure. However, tidal waves washed away the temporary sand embankment on Thursday. “Necessary arrangements have been made by the administration for the safety of people in the coastal villages,” she said.