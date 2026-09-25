Portion of Kalinga Ghat NH stretch collapses

PHULBANI: The retaining safety barrier of the Kalinga Ghat stretch of National Highway-157 near Andharikot in Kandhamal district collapsed due to heavy rains and runoff from hills on Thursday, raising fears of further slope failure and a possible landslide.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days also washed away a portion of the highway where a guard wall was being constructed in view of the recurring landslides at the spot.

The development comes two days after the Kandhamal administration imposed restrictions on vehicular movement through Kalinga Ghat on September 23 and 24 as a precautionary measure amid forecasts of heavy rainfall. The route is an important road link connecting Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.

Following the collapse, the administration has prohibited vehicular movement through the ghat until further orders. Police personnel have been deployed to monitor the affected stretch and prevent commuters from entering the hazardous zone.

The administration has also directed an immediate halt to ongoing national highway construction work in the ghat and ordered evacuation of labourers from the vulnerable stretch.

The administration appealed to commuters, transport operators and residents to avoid the Kalinga Ghat route until further orders and cooperate with the safety restrictions.