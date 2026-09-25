Rain pain continues for southern Odisha

JEYPORE/BERHAMPUR : A 40-year-old school teacher went missing in Kolab reservoir as deep depression-induced heavy rains battered southern Odisha on Thursday, triggering landslides and disrupting normal life in several districts.

In Koraput, Bhimadhar Nayak, a teacher of Macchimpet primary school in Sunabeda, was reportedly swept away after his boat capsized in Kolab reservoir due to heavy rains. A resident of Machhaliguda village, Bhimadhar had gone to the reservoir for fishing when the mishap occurred. ODRAF and fire services personnel launched a search operation but he was yet to be traced till reports last came in.

Officials said 91 houses were damaged due to heavy rains in different blocks of Koraput district during the last 24 hours. Besides, road communication was disrupted at several places due to uprooting of trees.

The heavy downpour left Kolab, Indravati and Saberi rivers and their tributaries in spate. The district administration continued to monitor the water level of the swollen rivers while emergency response teams were kept ready to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

As a precautionary measure, 110 pregnant women from vulnerable villages were shifted to safer locations. Besides, about 20 families from Sadranga village under Kotpad block were shifted to a cyclone shelter amid the possibility of flooding in Indravati river.

On the day, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik reviewed the rain and flood situation in Koraput.

In Rayagada, continuous heavy rain over the past three days triggered landslides at several places, disrupting road and rail communication.

A major road blockage was reported near Sukudubaju village under Madhuban panchayat in Gudari block after a portion of a hill gave way. Soil and two huge boulders fell on the road near the hilly stretch between Tembaguda chowk and Sukudubaju, completely blocking the route.