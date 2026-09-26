‘Antyodaya’ basis of governance in state: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the ideals of ‘Ekatma Manavabad’ and the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya form the basis of governance in the state.

Addressing a function to mark the 111th birth anniversary of the leader, Majhi said the government’s main objective is to take the benefits of development to the last rung of society and build Odisha into a prosperous, self-reliant and self-respecting state.

Stating that Upadhyaya created a new horizon of ‘Bharatiyata’ in Indian political philosophy, Majhi said he rejected Western concepts such as capitalism, socialism and communism and proposed ‘Swadeshi Ism’ for India in the form of ‘Ekatma Manavabad’, or ‘integral humanism’. Upadhyaya firmly propounded that India’s eternal tradition, culture and civilisation are far older than the Western nation-state system, he said.

On the ‘double-engine’ government’s welfare programmes, Majhi said the ‘Antyodaya Gruha Yojana’ is being implemented for people deprived of the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. ‘Deendayal Karmachari Nivas’ apartments and hostels are also being constructed for workers in industrial areas.