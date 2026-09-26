Arrested Choudwar jail supt suspended, questions over transparency in inquiry

CUTTACK: Senior jail superintendent of Choudwar circle jail Sujit Kumar Raul was suspended on Friday for remaining in judicial custody for more than 48 hours on charges of tampering with prison records.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved Raul’s suspension on Friday in accordance with service rules applicable to officials who remain in custody for more than 48 hours, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

He was arrested on September 20 on charges of tampering with prison records, including the in-and-out register, and forging the signature of former jailor, Santoshini Dash, in the superintendent’s minute book in an alleged attempt to shift responsibility in the jailbreak case.

Two undertrial prisoners, Raja Sahani of Lohia Nagar and Madhukant Kumar of Rampur in Bihar, had escaped from Choudwar circle jail by cutting the iron bars of their cells and scaling two walls during Dussehra celebration on the night of October 2 last year. Chief warder Bhagat Ram and warder Sidharth Sahu, who was on duty that night, were suspended immediately and the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services also initiated a departmental inquiry.

Following an inquiry, conducted by DIG, Prisons and Correctional Services Anasuya Jena, action was initiated against the jailor. She was transferred on October 14 for dereliction of duty and subsequently suspended on February 19.