BJP walking on thin ice in Sundargarh district ahead of panchayat elections

ROURKELA: Mired in factionalism and controversies, the ruling BJP’s electoral prospects do not seem promising in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district ahead of the panchayat polls which are likely in March next year.

Given the current state of affairs, the BJP organisation is a divided house and lacks coordination in almost all the Assembly constituencies of Sundargarh. And the party faces its arch rival BJD which is still a dominant force at the grassroots level.

In the 2022 rural polls, the BJD had won 33 of the 35 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats along with majority of the 17 posts of panchayat samiti (PS) chairpersons. BJD also has the maximum support of 279 sarpanchs.

In the backdrop of BJP going to the rural polls with its first government in Odisha, the party looks strong on paper. Yet, the ground realities present a worrying picture for the ruling party.

If party insiders are to be believed, factionalism has become BJP’s nemesis ever since the formation of the government. In Sundargarh Assembly constituency, the infighting between factions of former Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete and incumbent district BJP president Girish Chandra Sahu remains a worrying factor.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram will lead the party’s fight in the panchayat elections, but a section of the BJP is unsure how the rural voters would react to the controversies gripping the senior leader’s close aides.

In Talsara, the BJP looks strong but growing opposition to the proposed Ib irrigation dam project seems to undermine its electoral chances in the Assembly segment.