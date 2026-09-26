Flash floods across Odisha as rain wrecks communication & life

Two persons were killed in separate wall collapse incidents in Ganjam and Mayurbhanj as incessant rain sparked flash floods in various parts of Odisha, disrupting communication and normal life on Friday.

In Ganjam, an 80-year-old woman was reportedly killed after a mud wall of her house collapsed at Purunaudra village under Belaguntha block. The incident occurred late Thursday night when the victim, Hema Naik, was asleep. Her kutcha house had reportedly been weakened by incessant rain over the past four days. Family members and villagers pulled her out of the debris and rushed her to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Similarly, a youth had a narrow escape after being reportedly swept away by strong currents in Baghua reservoir under Buguda block. The youth, a resident of Bhagabanpur village, reportedly fell into the water while fishing and was swept downstream before managing to cling on to a tree. Fire services personnel later brought him to safety.

In Mayurbhanj, a 55-year-old woman died in house collapse caused by heavy rainfall at Punasia village under Jalda panchayat in Saraskana block on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Chunu Naik. She was asleep when the mishap took place. Following heavy rains, floodwater was flowing over Nahluwa bridge on state highway-19 connecting Udala and Baripada, bringing traffic on the route to a complete halt. Similarly, Budhabalanga bridge near Kaliaami in Bangiriposi block was overtopped too, disrupting communication in the area.