Odisha CM launches mega membership drive for PACS, LAMPCS

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday launched the mega membership drive ‘Sambandha’ for primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) and large-sized multipurpose cooperative societies (LAMPCS).

Calling upon farmers to join in large numbers, the chief minister said ‘Sambandha’ is not just a scheme but an innovative effort to strengthen the close bond of relationship and trust between government and every farmer family in the state.

Majhi said inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Sahakar Se Samridhhi’ and under the guidance of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Odisha has become the first state in the country to formulate its Cooperative Policy 2026. Under this policy, PACS and LAMPCS are being transformed from mere credit providers to multi-service one-stop solution centres in rural areas, he stated.

The chief minister said along with extending MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy, the government is providing facilities like fertilizer, seeds, modern farm equipment, banking, crop insurance and milk collection under one roof.