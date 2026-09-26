Odisha: Tiger cub enters same human habitat twice for food, rescued

BARIPADA: The Forest department on Friday rescued a tiger cub which entered the same human habitat adjacent to Similipal sanctuary twice on Thursday night in search of food. The cub, believed to be between seven and eight months old, was spotted in the orchard of Jogendra Gagrai at Khaparakhai village under Kendujuani section within Karanjia forest division.

Jogendra said the cub was roaming a few metres away from his cow shed. He alerted fellow villagers and the Forest department. People gathered at the spot and the cub was made to head towards Similipal forest around 10 pm.

Later, after midnight, the cub again sneaked into an unoccupied house in Jogendra’s orchard. Jogendra spotted the cub entering the house, which he sometimes uses to house cattle and goats, and locked the door from outside. He informed the forest personnel again. In the last 15 days, there have been reports of tigers entering the village searching for food, killing cattle and goats, forcing people to be on alert.

Karanjia DFO Ajay Sahu said officials along with the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Prakash Chand Gogineni, rescued the cub into a cage around noon without tranquilisation. The cub was brought to Thakurmunda wildlife range. Veterinary officials examined the cub and stated his health was good.

Gogineni said the cub would be given veterinary care. The cub shall be taken to a larger enclosure in Jamuna, inside the core of Similipal, and released back into the wild after achieving fitness to hunt in the wild.