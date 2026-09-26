Vedanta renews push for Niyamgiri mining, announces Rs 1 lakh crore investment plan in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday renewed his push for opening of the Niyamgiri bauxite project, which was shelved around 13 years back following fierce opposition from the primitive tribal communities residing in the region.

After his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Agarwal said their discussions included reviving the Niyamgiri project and creating employment opportunities for the tribals. The state government has assured necessary support in this regard, he said.

"When we were pledged the Niyamgiri bauxite mines, there was a commitment to open it. Now, the government has told us that steps will be taken for grant of necessary permissions to facilitate its operation and create employment for thousands," Agarwal said.

The Vedanta chairman said Odisha possesses the world's largest bauxite reserves that could generate immense employment, providing jobs to hundreds of thousands of people.

The bauxite-rich Niyamgiri hills is estimated to hold around 80 million tonnes of reserves. However, Vedanta's efforts to take up the mining project at the site was scrapped in 2013 after all 12 local Dongria Kondh village councils (gram sabhas) of the region unanimously voted against the mining proposal.

The Supreme Court had also banned mining in the Niyamgiri hills in its order, stating that only gram sabhas could decide if the mining could take place.

Agarwal also announced Vedanta's plans to invest around Rs 1 lakh crore in the state in the near future in projects spanning mining, aluminium, refining and downstream manufacturing.