17 months after tribal protester’s death, Rourkela Steel Plant’s key railway line project remains stalled

ROURKELA: Around 17 months after a tribal protester was killed during an agitation, the new rail line project of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) remains stalled.

The laying of double rail lines is critical for RSP to facilitate faster movement of raw materials and finished products, particularly as the plant is set to more than double its capacity. Sources said in a significant development towards RSP’s expansion plan, the steel plant, with the help of the Sundargarh administration, recently reclaimed around 1,200 acres of its land at Barkani and Jharmunda after paying compensation to more than 500 affected families. The expansion project site has also been secured with permanent boundary walls.

However, RSP’s challenge over the proposed new rail line project is far from over. The plant is now in a dilemma over the alignment of the rail project following the creation of what agitators have described as a permanent memorial at Barkani.

The RSP’s plan involved restoring its defunct 4-km-long single rail track from the plant to Dumerta via Barkani and laying a parallel double-track railway line. When RSP sought to restore the defunct line and make way for the new tracks in April 2025, protesters from Barkani and nearby villages strongly opposed the move.