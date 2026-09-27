No heavy rains for Odisha from September 27

BHUBANESWAR: After an intense spell, rain activity in Odisha is expected to subside from Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there will be no heavy rainfall in the state till October 2.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said the heavy rainfall activity will likely reduce significantly from Sunday onwards. “However, a few places in the state will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in the next six days,” she said.

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Sundargarh and Cuttack. Nawana in Mayurbhanj district recorded the maximum rainfall of 130 mm during the period.