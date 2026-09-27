Odisha CM hands over appointment letters to 1,101 new recruits across four departments

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 1,101 newly-recruited officers at a state-level Nijukti Mela, taking the number of government recruitments made since the BJP government assumed office to 46,575.

The recruits include 814 medical officers and 92 assistant professors in the Health and Family Welfare department, 30 officers in the Odisha Administrative Service, 42 in Odisha Revenue Service, 46 in Odisha Finance Service, 60 in Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and 17 in Odisha Cooperative Services.

Addressing the recruits, Majhi outlined a five-point guidance of public service, integrity, dignity of office, prompt grievance redressal and transparency at the grassroots. Warning that corruption could prove poisonous to their careers, he said, the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption will continue and the Vigilance department had been given complete freedom to act.

He urged the newly-appointed doctors to treat Odisha’s population as their extended family and focus on strengthening healthcare delivery, particularly in rural, remote and tribal areas.

He said officers in the revenue and finance services will have a key role in strengthening the state’s finances through accurate revenue assessment, GST and VAT collection and fiscal discipline. He also asked cooperative officers to expand the sector beyond credit delivery by linking farmers, women and rural entrepreneurs with diversified economic activities.

The government has made 46,575 appointments through 17 recruitment drives in two years and three months, Majhi said.

A mental health guide covering different age groups, from pre-primary children to youth, was also launched at the event.

Deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and Health minister Mukesh Mahaling also addressed the gathering.