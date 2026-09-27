Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to take aerial survey of rain-hit districts on September 27

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government accelerating relief operations in the South Odisha districts affected by heavy rain under the influence of a recent deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to undertake an aerial survey of the region on Sunday to review the prevailing situation.

Official sources said the CM along with Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and SRC Rajesh Prabhakar Patil will undertake the aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in Ganjam, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts. The CM will also take stock of the flood situation at Kotpad in Koraput and hold talks with senior officials in Jeypore town to assess the situation.

R&DM officials said the district administrations have expedited relief assistance in the affected districts. On the day, senior revenue officials made field visit to parts of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi to monitor the situation and review evacuation and relief operations. An additional secretary-rank official of the department, sent to oversee disaster management and relief operations in Koraput, visited affected areas of Kotpad and reviewed measures, including arrangements at temporary shelter, healthcare and ODRAF rescue operations in villages cut off by floodwater.