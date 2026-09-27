Odisha contractor removes RD office assets over pending dues of 28 years

JAGATSINGHPUR: A contractor on Saturday removed movable assets, including chairs, computers, inverters, air conditioners, printers and other equipment, from the office of the superintending engineer (SE) of the Rural Development (RD) department here, claiming he was acting under a court order over non-payment of his dues for nearly 28 years.

According to sources, contractor Antrayami Lenka of Rajabagicha in Cuttack had been awarded a construction work by the RD Department during 1997-98. After completing the work, Lenka allegedly did not receive his payment despite repeated reminders to the department. The outstanding amount, including interest, is now stated to be around Rs 11 lakh.

After his repeated representations allegedly failed to yield any result, Lenka approached the local court and subsequently the Orissa High Court seeking recovery of his payment. The courts passed orders relating to payment and recovery of the amount, sources said.