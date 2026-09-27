Odisha government increases clothing allowance for AWC workers to Rs 1,500 from this year

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday announced an increase in the clothing allowance for anganwadi workers and helpers in the state from existing Rs 1,390 to Rs 1,500.

Announcing this, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the Centre will contribute Rs 600, while the state government will provide the remaining Rs 900 for the purpose.

“With a total budgetary provision of Rs 22.30 crore, approximately 1.48 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers across the state will benefit directly from the move,” Parida said.

On the occasion, the deputy CM also inaugurated the ‘Angan Ka Utsav’ campaign from the Women and Child Development department to strengthen nutrition, health awareness and early childhood development services for children, women and adolescent girls across the state.

Parida also launched DIPTI (Direct Invoice Payment & Tracking Interface), making the department of Women and Child Development the first department in the state to introduce such a digital initiative for streamlined electricity bill management at anganwadi centres (AWCs).

Developed jointly by the department of Women and Child Development and DISCOMs, the platform enables the digital and direct verification, payment and tracking of electricity bills.

The initiative will relieve anganwadi workers of the financial and administrative responsibility of paying electricity bills and help ensure uninterrupted power supply at AWCs, Parida said.