Offer LLB seat if vacancy arises, else pay Rs 1 lakh to student: Orissa HC tells NLUO

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) to offer admission to a student in its three-year LLB course if any seat falls vacant by the end of November, after finding that the university had allowed her to take the entrance test despite her not meeting the Odisha domicile eligibility criteria.

A division bench of Justices BP Routray and Savitri Ratho directed that if no seat became available by the stipulated deadline, NLUO would have to pay her Rs 1 lakh as “symbolic compensation” for the mistake.

The petitioner student had applied for the 2026-27 three-year LLB course under the Odisha Domicile Reservation Category. She secured an All India Rank of 61 and Odisha Domicile Rank of 6 in the NLUO entrance test and was subsequently issued a provisional admission offer. But later she was disqualified.

Challenging it, she contended that the university’s admission webpage brochure had originally stated that candidates under the domicile category were required to have passed Class XII or an equivalent examination from Odisha with at least 60 per cent marks. She had passed Class XII from Sanskar International School, Dang, Bargarh but completed graduation from Kalinga University in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.