Police strengthening methods to tackle new crime forms: Odisha DGP

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Police is strengthening its personnel and technological resources to tackle emerging forms of crime, with cyber fraud and drug trafficking among its key areas of concern, DGP in-charge Vinaytosh Mishra said on Saturday.

Mishra attended the passing-out ceremony of Basic Training Institute (BTI) in Burla, where 1,027 personnel from different battalions formally joined the force. He said the induction of the new personnel would augment the police’s capacity to manage law and order and improve public service delivery, particularly during the forthcoming festive season.

Another batch of around 800 personnel would pass out in Jharsuguda shortly, Mishra said, adding that recruitment and filling up of vacancies in the police department were also being undertaken in phases.

Following the ceremony, the DGP in-charge chaired a review meeting at the Sambalpur DIG’s office to assess the crime and law-and-order situation in the Northern range. He later told mediapersons that the police were according priority to tackling cybercrime and the illegal drug trade.