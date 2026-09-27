Rescue teams fight flood, evacuate pregnant women to safety in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: As floodwaters cut off several rural pockets of Ganjam district following the deep depression, 254 babies were born in the past three days, even as rescue teams evacuated or shifted hundreds of pregnant women to health facilities.
In Tadama village under Bhanjanagar block, pregnant Arati Gouda had earlier been advised to move to a shelter. Since her expected delivery date was still several days away, she stayed back at home with her family.
However, when she went into labour, the Bhanjanagar administration rushed to the area. A swollen river separating the village from the mainland, however, prevented the rescue team from reaching her.
Fire Services teams from Bhanjanagar and Belaguntha made repeated attempts to cross the river using a boat and rope. But strong currents, heavy rain and large rocks made the operation extremely difficult. During one such attempt on Friday, the rescue boat overturned in the turbulent water, forcing the teams to suspend the operation on safety grounds.
As rescuers continued to look for a way to reach the village, Arati delivered a baby girl at home. Her family members assisted with the delivery, drawing on their experience. Her sister is an ASHA worker, her mother an anganwadi helper and a relative is a retired nurse. Both mother and baby were reported to be healthy. Bhanjanagar CDPO Milima Panda later spoke to Arati and advised her on post-delivery care.
At least 448 pregnant women were shifted to different health facilities, including 21 to Maa Gruha centres, as incessant rain and rising water levels disrupted road connectivity across several parts of the district from Wednesday to Saturday evening.
The evacuation was carried out by teams from the district administration, ODRAF, Fire Services and the Health department. Expectant mothers were ferried or transported from flood-hit and vulnerable areas to government health facilities. Those considered at risk of complications were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.