Rescue teams fight flood, evacuate pregnant women to safety in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: As floodwaters cut off several rural pockets of Ganjam district following the deep depression, 254 babies were born in the past three days, even as rescue teams evacuated or shifted hundreds of pregnant women to health facilities.

In Tadama village under Bhanjanagar block, pregnant Arati Gouda had earlier been advised to move to a shelter. Since her expected delivery date was still several days away, she stayed back at home with her family.

However, when she went into labour, the Bhanjanagar administration rushed to the area. A swollen river separating the village from the mainland, however, prevented the rescue team from reaching her.

Fire Services teams from Bhanjanagar and Belaguntha made repeated attempts to cross the river using a boat and rope. But strong currents, heavy rain and large rocks made the operation extremely difficult. During one such attempt on Friday, the rescue boat overturned in the turbulent water, forcing the teams to suspend the operation on safety grounds.