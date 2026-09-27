Srimandir management plans new Suna Besha ornaments for deities

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has decided to prepare a new set of ornaments for the Suna Besha rituals of the holy Trinity, temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said on Saturday.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will make the ornaments from its own resources and also plans to seek donations from interested individuals and organisations, he said.

The new ornaments will replicate the design, size and weight of those currently used for Suna Besha, based on the details available from the recent inventory, Padhee said after the managing committee meeting.

“The temple administration has adequate knowledge of the weight and designs of the existing ornaments following the recent inventory. The new ornaments will be replicated in letter and spirit,” he said.

The SJTA will shortly float a tender inviting agencies experienced in designing and making ornaments for deities.

The managing committee, chaired by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, also approved the temple administration’s budget for 2025-26.