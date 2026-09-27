Stigma, a huge challenge for SCD patients: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: Social stigma continues to pose a greater challenge to people with sickle cell disease (SCD) than the disease itself. The stigma scale ranges to the extent of untouchability in many pockets, thanks to the lack of awareness about the disease and its features among the society, health experts said here on Saturday.

The first meeting of the newly-formed National Alliance for Sickle Cell and Thalassemia Control (NASCETC), held on the sidelines of the 16th annual congress of the Odisha Haematology Association, focused on three S’s – screening, stigma eradication and social awareness on SCD.

Joint secretary of the organisation Asish Kumar Pradhan, working as a senior executive in a national PSU, narrated his experience of living with SCD. Despite leading normal life with effective treatment, he has been subjected to various challenges ranging from fear of socialising with him and even in marriage.

His dignified well-paying job, a stable career and family background could not come to his aid as a long relationship could not convince his partner’s family to agree to the marriage. A person with SCD can marry and have normal conjugal life and progeny but with proper screening of the partner so as to avoid both having sickle genes, experts said.

“Kundli milao ya na milao, lekin sickle cell reports milana zaruri hai (Match horoscopes or not, but matching sickle cell medical reports is a must),” said deputy director of the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, Ruby Khan.