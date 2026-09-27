Thousands evacuated as rivers swell across Odisha, rescue & relief stepped up

With rivers frothing across north, south and coastal regions following heavy rains triggered by the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, district administrations continued to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and stepped up rescue and relief operations.

In Balasore and Mayurbhanj, 23 blocks were affected by the flood in the Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers. Balasore bore the brunt, with over 2 lakh people affected in 541 villages under 92 gram panchayats and 36 wards of three urban local bodies.

The situation was aggravated after Jharkhand opened 13 spillway gates of the Galudih barrage on Saturday, releasing 5,513 cubic metres per second into the Subarnarekha. It led to severe flooding in Bhograi and Baliapal and partially affected Jaleswar. The Jalaka river was flowing at 6.76 metre against the danger level of 6.50 metre at Mathani, while the Subarnarekha river stood at 11.09 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat.

District emergency officer Chinmay Kumar Rout said NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services teams had evacuated 49,590 people from flood-hit areas and shifted them to shelters.

Five Fire Services personnel sustained injuries after coming in contact with a live wire dangling from the Gola Polo bridge while on their way to a flood-hit area for evacuation. They were admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.