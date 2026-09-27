Three days on, Odisha police yet to trace escaped convict

CUTTACK: Even as three days have passed since an inmate, convicted of double murder, escaped from the Athagarh model convict jail in Khuntuni’s Ranibania area, police are yet to make a headway in tracing him.

The fugitive Sunil Jena (30) of Dharmasala area in Jajpur had been transferred to Athagarh model convict jail from the Jajpur jail in April this year.

Sources said Jena fled the prison at around 6.30 am on Thursday but the matter came to the jail staff’s notice at around 1.30 pm when they found him absent during the usual roll call of the inmates. However, instead of immediately lodging a complaint, the jail staff first verbally reported the matter to police at around 3 pm over phone. Later, at around 9 pm the same day, jailor Sudhanshu Behera lodged an FIR with Khuntuni police in this connection.

Khuntuni inspector in-charge (IIC) Jahar Abedin said though they immediately launched a search operation after coming to know of the matter, it was already too late as it had been over nine hours since Jena fled the jail.