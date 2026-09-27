Two killed in separate jumbo attacks in Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: At least two persons were killed in separate elephant attacks in Kalahandi district over the past three days.

A 48-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the Bishwanathpur range under Kalahandi South forest division on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Drimba Majhi of Betiapada village under Benagaon panchayat in Lanjigarh block.

Sources said that Drimba went to his field, located around 500 m from his village at around 7.30 am on Sunday. Locals found him dead and informed forest department officials and personnel from Bijepur police. Forest department personnel confirmed that he had died in an elephant attack.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped Podhalpadar and Sarapadar areas under Kesinga police limits following an elephant attack on Thursday. In Podhalpadar village, Akura Herena (55) was keeping watch over his farmland on the night of Thursday when an elephant attacked him in his field. He died on the spot. His body was sent for postmortem on Sunday.

The tehsildar provided Rs 30,000 to the bereaved family from the Red Cross fund, while the forest department said financial assistance due under the applicable provisions would also be provided.

Forest department officials said that two pairs of elephants that entered the area from Vajragada forest have been causing extensive crop damage in Podhalpadar and Sarapadar. The administration has been conducting awareness drives, urging villagers not to chase the elephants themselves and instead inform the forest department, which will take necessary action.

Power supply has also been disrupted in some areas due to the presence of the elephants.