Two R&B staff held for embezzling Rs 9.24 crore in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Saturday arrested two officials posted in the office of the superintending engineer (SE), Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division-I, Bhubaneswar, for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 9.24 crore government funds in the last five years.

The accused are section officer Banalata Mohanty and junior assistant Bibhudutta Nayak, both attached to the establishment section at the office of SE, R&B Division-I, Bhubaneswar. The duo was placed on suspension in this connection on September 7.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency said the two, in conspiracy with their associates, fraudulently generated fake sanction orders and bills from financial year 2022-23 to 2025-26.

These bills pertained to provisional gratuity, under-utilised leave salary in the names of retired employees and fake claims against the office contingency fund. These fraudulent bills were illegally and unauthorisedly processed through integrated financial management system (IFMS) to siphon off the government money, the Vigilance officials said.