Warrant against Boudh MLA in poll affidavit case

BERHAMPUR: The SDJM court in Boudh has issued a bailable warrant against Boudh MLA and government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan in an election affidavit case filed by former Assembly Speaker and BJD leader Pradip Kumar Amat. The court directed that the matter be posted on October 15 for Pradhan’s production.

Amat had alleged discrepancies and misrepresentation of facts in Pradhan’s affidavit filed for the 2024 Assembly elections.

The case came up on September 25 for the appearance of the accused. While the complainant’s counsel was present, Pradhan’s counsel sought another adjournment, citing an interim order of the Orissa High Court.

The court noted that it had earlier adjourned the proceedings from June 5 to September 7 following the High Court’s direction. The matter was subsequently adjourned on September 7 and 18 to facilitate Pradhan’s appearance. While allowing the adjournment plea on September 18, the court had granted the defence a “last opportunity” to ensure the MLA’s appearance on Friday. As Pradhan did not appear, the court issued the bailable warrant.

Contacted, Pradhan said he had not yet been able to ascertain the details of the order as the Assembly session was underway. He contended that, under Supreme Court directions, cases against sitting MPs and MLAs cannot be tried in regular courts in the concerned district. Special courts have been designated for such cases, he said, adding that Angul has been designated as the special court for cases from Boudh district.