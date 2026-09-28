15-year-old bludgeoned to death in Burla, 2 detained

SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped Dhipapada in Burla after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick on the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Behera, a resident of Tiarpada near the Jagannath temple in Burla. Police recovered his body from an open space between two buildings in Dhipapada.

According to the complaint lodged by Firoz’s father Prakash Behera, an altercation broke out among a group of youths and minors over some reason in the morning. Firoz reportedly left home and assured family members that he would return soon. Later, the family was informed by police that his body had been found.

Subsequently, Prakash lodged a complaint based on which police registered a case and launched an investigation. Burla IIC SK Baliarsingh said the crime took place around 8.30 am apparently due to sudden provocation. The circumstances leading to the murder, including the exact motive, is yet to be established.

The IIC said police have detained two of Firoz’s friends for their involvement in the crime. They are being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

The incident sparked tension in Burla with locals alleging the role of substance abuse in growing crimes in the area.