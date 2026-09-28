38-yr-old Ganjam man arrested in job fraud racket

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Sunday arrested a key accused in a multi-state overseas job fraud racket in which more than 500 unemployed people were allegedly duped on the promise of lucrative jobs in Singapore. The accused, Balaram Maharana (38) of Gopinathpur Mali Sahi under Hinjili police station in Ganjam district, was forwarded to court.

He was wanted in a case registered on June 1, 2019, said Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar. Police said Maharana and his associates allegedly operated a fake overseas recruitment agency named ‘Job Track Consultancy and Training Centre’ at Bhabinipur. They promoted the agency through posters, banners and leaflets and promised jobs at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

The accused allegedly conducted fake interviews and collected around Rs 30,000 from each of nearly 500 job seekers, purportedly towards passport, air tickets and work permits. Police said the accused also collected the original passports of at least 190 applicants.