78-year-old Odisha woman swept 25 km down croc-infested river rescued

KENDRAPARA: A 78-year-old woman reportedly swept away by powerful currents of Brahmani river in Jajpur district was rescued in Kendrapara on Sunday after spending around 12 hours in the floodwaters.

The elderly woman Kasi Dalei of Kalakhanda village under Bari police limits in Jajpur was swept around 25 km down the crocodile-infested river before being rescued by two fishermen around 10 am.

Fishermen Abhijit Sahoo (27) and Sudhir Mallick (42) of Balipatna village under Pattamundai block spotted Kasi floating in the floodwater. They reached the spot in their fishing boat and pulled her to safety.

Kasi was found in an extremely weak and exhausted condition. She was immediately taken to the nearby Pattamundai sub-divisional hospital where doctors began treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Kasi’s family came to know about her rescue after her miraculous survival story went viral on social media. Subsequently, they reached Pattamundai hospital.

Kasi’s son Mania Dalei (56) said, “My mother was attending nature’s call near the river at around 9 pm on Saturday night when she was swept away by the gushing floodwater. We were all asleep when the incident took place. Our family is thankful to the two fishermen who saved my mother with their courage and selfless efforts.”