Adventure tourism to be introduced in Odisha forests soon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to introduce adventure tourism near eco-tourism sites and forests in different protected areas to boost visitor engagement, provide financial support to the local community and promote sustainable tourism activities.

Participating in the first Chandaka Green Marathon organised on Sunday as part of the celebration marking the 72nd Wildlife Week, PCCF (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the site identification process in this regard has started. In the initial phase, Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary, Similipal tiger reserve and Deomali hills have been identified for the purpose, he said.

He said activities such as wall climbing, canopy walk and rowing have been introduced in Chandaka wildlife sanctuary, while similar initiatives will also be taken in phases in other protected areas of the state having nature camps. “Activities like canopy walk, camping and water sports will help diversify sustainable tourism offerings in the eco-tourism sites of the state,” Jha noted.