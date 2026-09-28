ECI row: Congress spreading false info for gains: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of spreading misinformation against a constitutional institution like the Election Commission of India (ECI) to create a negative atmosphere in the country over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Making a statement on SIR, Majhi told media persons that the exercise by the Election Commission is being undertaken after nearly 25 years in the most transparent way backed by digital technology and safeguards for voters. “The Congress is attempting to create a narrative against the ECI for political gains,” he said.

Rejecting the claim that 13 crore voters had been deleted from electoral rolls, Majhi said the figure being cited included around 2.8 crore deceased persons, three crore absent voters, 6.3 crore people who had shifted elsewhere and one crore duplicate registrations.

“Calling these cases as deletion of voters is misleading and against democratic interests,” he said and added that booth-level agents of all political parties were involved in the verification process. Voters also had the right to file claims and objections, he said.