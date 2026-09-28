Five quintal ganja courier marked for delivery to ‘UP judge’ seized, one held

BHAWANIPATNA: Ganja smugglers trying to pull a fast one over enforcement agencies by using a logistics delivery service lost 5 quintals of their drug on Sunday.

The ganja was earmarked for transport from Kalahandi to Uttar Pradesh and packed inside fish packaging boxes. What’s more, the consignment was addressed to the additional district judge in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. “The address on the consignment is suspected to be fake to deceive and mislead,” said excise superintendent Ranjan Naik. “Investigation, however, will reveal details.”

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department raided the warehouse of the courier service located near Medinipur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna and seized 32 packages containing ganja. The manager of the courier service warehouse, Satyendra Kumar Pandey, 40, from UP’s Raebareli has been arrested, Naik said. People are being questioned and investigation is on to track the peddlers and others involved in the racket, he added.

Ganja peddlers try to sneak their drugs in various ways, including in secret chambers of vehicles and inside goods cartons. The latest haul has alerted excise officials to their use of delivery service.