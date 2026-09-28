Indian Coast Guard saves flooding chemical tanker and 23 crew from capsizing off Odisha

NEW DELHI: A little over a month after the bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner sank off Odisha with 22 of its crew, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday pulled another stricken merchant vessel back from the brink in the state's maritime approaches. This time, all 23 crew members are safe.

The Belize-flagged chemical tanker MT Seagull 9, laden with 9,000 tonnes of palm oil, sent out a distress call around 7.30 am on Sunday after its main engine failed and a ballast tank began flooding rapidly. The vessel was about 37 nautical miles east-southeast of Paradip and was listing "dangerously", the ICG said on Monday.

The Coast Guard rushed its offshore patrol vessel ICGS Vishwast to the spot. A specialist damage-control team boarded the unstable tanker "under challenging conditions" and deployed submersible de-flooding pumps.

Subsequently, the team blanked two damaged seawater pipelines and contained a third fractured line. Working alongside the ship's crew, it carried out cargo-transfer and de-flooding operations simultaneously, "effectively stabilizing the tanker and eliminating the threat of capsizing", the maritime force said.

With 9,000 tonnes of palm oil on board, the Coast Guard also moved to contain the risk of a spill. It diverted a pollution-control vessel and another offshore patrol vessel to the area, while a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft operating from Bhubaneswar flew sorties over the tanker.

A minor palm-oil sheen spotted near the vessel on Sunday was found to have fully dissipated during follow-up sorties on Monday, an official said. The stabilised tanker was subsequently taken under tow by Paradip Port Authority tug Dolphin towards the anchorage off the port. Its main engine is being repaired with assistance from the technical team of ICGS Vishwast.

"ICGS Vishwast, alongside the deployed specialised assets, remains on scene maintaining an active sentinel watch and providing continuous operational support," the official added.

The ICG has not disclosed what caused the ballast tank to flood, the extent of damage to the vessel or its last port of call and destination.