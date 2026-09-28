Landslide in Odisha's Rayagada disrupts train services

BERHAMPUR: A landslide in Rayagada division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) disrupted rail traffic between Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The landslip occurred between Maligura and Chhatariput railway stations. This is the third such third incident in the railway division in the past one week.

According to ECoR, services of several express and passenger trains have been regulated as a precautionary measure following the landslip. The Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express (18107) has been cancelled on September 27 and 28, while the Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express (18108) will remain cancelled on September 28 and 29.

Other trains cancelled on September 28 and 29 include the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express (18516), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express (18515) and both up and down services of Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58502/58501).

Several other trains will operate on truncated routes to maintain partial connectivity during the disruption. The Howrah-Jagdalpur Express (18005) departing Howrah on September 26 and 27 will be short-terminated at Koraput. The Jagdalpur-Howrah Express (18006) scheduled for September 28 and 29 will short-originate from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur.

Similarly, the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (18448) scheduled for September 28 and 29 will originate from Koraput, instead of Jagdalpur.

Railway authorities have launched restoration work on a war-footing to clear the affected track and restore normal train movement after ensuring the safety and stability of the affected section. Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.