Mohan Charan Majhi surveys rain-hit South Odisha districts as Mahanadi flood looms

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in south Odisha districts and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures at Jeypore as heavy rains following a deep depression caused extensive damage in these areas.

The chief minister, accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, visited villages in Kotpad block of Koraput district including Pinjili and Chandili. He inspected the relief camp set up at Chandili high school and interacted with the displaced families sheltered there. He enquired about their problems, immediate requirements and assistance being provided by the administration.

The chief minister checked arrangements for cooked food, drinking water, baby food and medicines. “The government stands with every flood-affected person. After assessment of the damage, necessary assistance will be provided as per prescribed norms,” he said.

Later, the chief minister chaired a review meeting at Jeypore to assess the flood situation and damage caused by heavy downpour in Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. While Koraput and Nabarangpur districts have been affected by floods in Indravati river, in Malkangiri Saberi river has caused damage.

The Revenue minister announced that families staying in relief camps would be provided food, clothing and other essential items for 15 days. Priority will be given to providing assistance and compensation to all eligible flood-affected people as per government norms, he added.