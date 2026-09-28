Odisha declares Mondays ‘no-meeting day’ to prioritise public grievances

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has declared Mondays as ‘no meeting day’ in all offices across the state to ensure public grievance hearings are conducted smoothly.

According to an official notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, no official meetings are to be scheduled on Mondays unless an emergency or urgent matter arises.

The decision was taken after it came to the notice of the government that senior officers were frequently engaged in official meetings on Mondays. Many senior officers were not available for weekly public grievance redressal sessions because of the tight official schedule on Mondays.

“It has come to the notice of the government that other meetings involving high-ranking officials are being scheduled on that day. Consequently, the weekly grievance hearing conducted by senior officials is being disrupted. Therefore, Monday has been declared a ‘No Meeting Day’,” the notification said.

Officials said by restricting meetings on the first working day of the week, the government aims to ensure the uninterrupted disposal of routine administrative duties and allow senior officials to participate actively in hearing and addressing public grievances.