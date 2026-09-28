Odisha signs pacts to promote homestays, heritage tourism

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday rolled out a slew of tourism initiatives, including luxury coaches, electric water transport, light and sound show and a series of institutional partnerships on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

The Tourism department signed three MoUs, one with the State Bank of India (SBI) to facilitate financial support for homestays, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to promote heritage tourism, and the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association to expand adventure tourism in the state.

The state-level celebrations at Lok Seva Bhawan, joined by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, also saw the flag-off of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) luxury coaches for improving tourist mobility and travel experiences. An electric boat at Barkul and a catamaran operated by Swosti at Chilika Lake were also virtually inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida stressed the need to bring together technology, sustainability, heritage, innovation and community participation to strengthen Odisha’s tourism ecosystem. “Tourism should generate livelihood and entrepreneurship opportunities for local communities, enabling them to become active stakeholders in Odisha’s growth story,” she said.

Chief secretary Anu Garg stressed the importance of coordinated efforts, institutional partnerships and innovation in developing the state’s tourism sector.

The state-level celebration this year aligned with the World Tourism Day 2026 theme, ‘Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism’, highlighting the growing role of technology and digital solutions in shaping accessible and future-ready tourism experiences.

To accelerate community-based tourism, provisional registration certificates were distributed to 176 beneficiaries under the Odisha Homestay Scheme. Licences to operate and registrations were also distributed to adventure tour operators as part of efforts to formalise tourism activities in the sector.