Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak battle floods

BALASORE/BHADRAK: The flood situation worsened in Balasore on Sunday as Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers continued to swell, inundating low-lying areas and prompting large-scale evacuation and rescue operations in the district. Around 3.57 lakh people in 11 blocks were affected by the floods.

On the day, Subarnarekha river was flowing at 11.20 metre at Rajghat against the danger level of 10.36 metre, triggering panic in low-lying areas of Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta. The rising waters damaged houses, property and crops in several areas, while rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people stranded in inundated villages.

Jalaka was also flowing above the danger level at Mathani in Basta, touching 6.62 metre against the danger mark of 6.50 metre. Major flooding was reported in Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar, while eight other blocks were partially affected. The situation was aggravated after the Jharkhand government opened 13 gates of Galudih barrage to release excess water into Subarnarekha.

Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said 11 blocks had been affected, covering 126 panchayats and 730 villages. Around 3,57,466 people have been affected, of whom 67,266 have been evacuated to safer locations.