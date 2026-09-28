Odisha's Balasore, Bhadrak battle floods

BALASORE/BHADRAK: The flood situation worsened in Balasore on Sunday as Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers continued to swell, inundating low-lying areas and prompting large-scale evacuation and rescue operations in the district. Around 3.57 lakh people in 11 blocks were affected by the floods.
On the day, Subarnarekha river was flowing at 11.20 metre at Rajghat against the danger level of 10.36 metre, triggering panic in low-lying areas of Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta. The rising waters damaged houses, property and crops in several areas, while rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people stranded in inundated villages.
Jalaka was also flowing above the danger level at Mathani in Basta, touching 6.62 metre against the danger mark of 6.50 metre. Major flooding was reported in Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar, while eight other blocks were partially affected. The situation was aggravated after the Jharkhand government opened 13 gates of Galudih barrage to release excess water into Subarnarekha.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said 11 blocks had been affected, covering 126 panchayats and 730 villages. Around 3,57,466 people have been affected, of whom 67,266 have been evacuated to safer locations.
The district administration has deployed four ODRAF, two NDRF and 12 fire services teams in Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri and Soro for rescue, relief and emergency response. Six medical and 17 veterinary teams have also been deployed, while district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock. Relief materials, dry food, cooked meals and drinking water are being provided to affected people.
In Bhadrak, over 1.84 lakh people across six blocks and two urban local bodies were affected by the floods. The affected areas include 74 panchayats, 19 wards and 191 villages in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi, Basudevpur, Bhadrak and Banta blocks. A total of 52,851 people have been evacuated to safer locations. The administration has opened 66 free kitchens in the affected areas.
At least 18 medical and six veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas, while two mobile water treatment units are operating to ensure access to safe drinking water. One ODRAF team has been deployed in Bhandaripokhari for rescue and emergency operations.