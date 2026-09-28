One killed, six hurt after house canopy caves in due to loud DJ music in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 30-year-old man was killed and at least six others, including two women, were injured after the concrete canopy of a house collapsed reportedly due to vibrations caused by loud DJ music during Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jatni on the city outskirts late on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Biswajeet Barik of Harirajpur in Delanga. Six others, though, escaped with minor injuries.

Police said Barik along with several others was standing beneath the house on Jatni main road to witness the mega immersion procession, comprising over 40 Lord Ganesh idols in the area. As they were engaged in the festivities, the canopy on the right side of the two-storey building collapsed and fell on them.

Barik was initially rushed to Jatni community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar where the doctors declared him received dead.

During investigation, it came to light that the building was over 40 years old and housed a public sector bank on the ground floor for the last three decades. The concrete structure had possibly been weakened over time and rendered more vulnerable due to the incessant rains in the capital city over the last few days.